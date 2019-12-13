$150K bond for man accused of killing sergeant sparks outrage

Some local law enforcement leaders are expressing outrage after bond was set at $150,000 for the man accused of killing a Nassau Bay police officer.

Tavores Henderson, 21, is charged with murder for the hit-and-run death of Nassau Bay Sgt. Kaila Sullivan.

Henderson was arrested around 1:30 p.m. Thursday after a manhunt that began Tuesday night.

Henderson appeared in court on Thursday, wearing Sgt. Sullivan’s handcuffs.

His bond was set at $150,000 for murder, but the state filed a motion to deny bail. There is a bond of $5,000 set for a lesser charge. He remains in jail Friday morning.

Court documents show he has no bond for a separate case out of Harris County, and a judge revoked his bond for another charge in Galveston County.

After the bond was set, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez expressed “disbelief” on Twitter.

In a series of tweets, Sheriff Gonzalez wrote:

“Smh in disbelief. A Police Sgt dead, suspect on the run for couple days, my team and our law enforcement partners do a phenomenal job locating & taking him into custody without incident- I simply do not understand his initial bond set at $150,000.

I support reform on non-violent cases, but we must hold the line when it comes to violent crime. I know our current bail system in transition, but public safety/risk is important. We’ve seen examples where money alone does not make us safe, bc if someone can pay they can get out.

I know our criminal justice system has many [cogs], and we’re just one, but this one does not make sense to me and is disappointing.”

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo also took to Twitter, calling it “outrageous”.

“Outrageous! This coward who took the life of a hero & poses a clear & present danger to community & the people we serve. This story is incomplete, what court is this? Bail decisions need to be made on the basis of risk to public@ safety & of flight,” he wrote.

On Twitter, the Houston Police Officers’ Union wrote, “Yes, the judge gave Tavores Henderson a bond for the murder of Nassau Police Sergeant Kaila Sullivan. Henderson was already out on four felony bonds. #EnoughIsEnough This is a slap in the face to law enforcement everywhere. #HarrisCountyDeservesBetter”

Henderson is expected back in court Friday morning for a preliminary hearing.

