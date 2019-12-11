Police identify suspect in death of Nassau Bay police sergeant; $20K reward offered

Police have identified the suspect wanted in connection to the death of a Nassau Bay police sergeant.

Harris County sheriff's deputies say they are looking for 21-year-old Tavores Henderson.

Henderson has been charged with felony murder for the hit-and-run death of Sgt. Kaila Sullivan. She was hit and killed by the suspect's vehicle during a traffic stop around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The U.S. Marshals Service will pay $10,000 for information leading to Henderson's arrest. Crime Stoppers of Houston will also pay an additional $5,000. The 100 Club has added an additional $5,000 to the reward.

SWAT and multiple law enforcement agencies were at a home in the Sunnyside area early Wednesday morning where they believed the suspect had barricaded himself in his mother's home.

Upon entry, they realized he was not inside.

Henderson is described as a 6-foot-tall, black male, who was seen wearing a hoodie. He possibly fled the crash scene with a handcuff around one wrist.

Police ask anyone with information on Henderson to call Crime Stoppers 713-222-TIPS or Homicide Detectives at 713-274-9100.

