Woman found guilty in crash that killed Harris Co. Sheriff's Office sergeant in 2022

A Harris County jury has returned their verdict in connection with a crash that killed a Harris County Sheriff's Office Sergeant in January 2022.

Lavillia Spry, 40, was found guilty of intoxication manslaughter.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Suspected drunk driver charged in crash that killed Harris County sergeant makes bond

Sgt. Ramon Gutierrez (left); Lavillia Spry (right)

Gutierrez was killed after he was struck by a vehicle while he was conducting an off-duty motorcycle escort.

The crash occurred around 12:30 a.m. in the 8900 block of E. Sam Houston Parkway North near Tidwell while Sgt. Gutierrez and others were escorting an oversized load along the service road.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Sgt. Gutierrez was off his bike, blocking the exit ramp, when a driver drove around his motorcycle and struck the sergeant.

Sgt. Gutierrez was transported to Memorial Hermann via Life Flight, but unfortunately passed away from his injuries.

Gutierrez was a supervisor in the Vehicular Crimes Division, where he served for the last 13 years. He previously served as a detention officer, patrol deputy, and accident investigator.