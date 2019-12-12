Tavores Henderson's bond set at $150,000, appears in court wearing fallen sergeant's handcuffs

Tavores Henderson, the suspect in the death of a Nassau Bay police sergeant, appeared in court on Thursday night, wearing the handcuffs of fallen Nassau Bay Sgt. Kaila Sullivan.

His bond was set at $150,000 for murder, but the state filed a motion to deny bail. There is a bond of $5,000 set for a lesser charge.

Henderson is charged with murder for the hit-and-run death of Sgt. Sullivan. At 1:30 p.m. Thursday, the sheriff’s office said Henderson was taken into custody in Houston.

Henderson's mother and her boyfriend are facing criminal charges for helping him evade capture by law enforcement.