Congressman Al Green discusses the life and death issues surrounding Eduardo Hernandez.

Hernandez is a 14-year-old immigrant, who was brought to the U.S. by his mother at 3 years old and has recently received a 14-day deportation order.

WHAT HAPPENING THIS WEEK: MAY 15-21

He is a dialysis patient who is currently receiving dialysis treatment three times per week, returning from Mexico Saturday, May 13 after being deported on May 5.

Hernandez was allowed to return to continue receiving lifesaving treatment at Texas Children’s Hospital, where he is a patient.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Congressman Green goes into greater detail and concerns about this life-and-death deportation.