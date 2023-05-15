FOX 26 virtual correspondent Riva Houston delivers the stories to look out for this week, May 15-21.

President Biden, Congressional leaders to resume debt limit talks

President Joe Biden says he and congressional leaders will likely resume talks on Tuesday at the White House over the debit limit. The meeting was initially supposed to be Friday, but was postponed so staff-level talks could continue before Biden and the four congressional leaders met for a second time.

President's three-nation Indo-Pacific trip

On Wednesday, the president will begin an eight-day trip to the Indo-Pacific to meet with leaders in Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia.

Kinder Houston Area survey released

Rice University’s Kinder Institute for Urban Research will release their annual survey on Monday that examines Houston-area residents' opinions on social issues and challenges in the region. The survey has charted Houston’s evolution over the last 42 years.

