River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Montgomery County
13
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 AM CDT, Matagorda County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:12 AM CDT, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
until WED 4:41 PM CDT, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
until THU 3:08 AM CDT, Jackson County
Flood Warning
until MON 5:00 PM CDT, Harris County, Montgomery County, Waller County
River Flood Warning
from MON 12:00 PM CDT until WED 9:00 AM CDT, Harris County, Waller County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Harris County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 10:36 AM CDT, Colorado County, Jackson County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
until WED 4:43 AM CDT, Calhoun County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Brazoria County, Calhoun County, Fort Bend County, Polk County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
from MON 4:06 AM CDT until THU 5:00 PM CDT, Austin County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County

FOX 26 Virtual Correspondent Riva Houston shares What's Happening This Week: May 15-21

HOUSTON - FOX 26 virtual correspondent Riva Houston delivers the stories to look out for this week, May 15-21.

Learn more about the stories below.

President Biden, Congressional leaders to resume debt limit talks

 President Joe Biden says he and congressional leaders will likely resume talks on Tuesday at the White House over the debit limit. The meeting was initially supposed to be Friday, but was postponed so staff-level talks could continue before Biden and the four congressional leaders met for a second time.

President's three-nation Indo-Pacific trip

On Wednesday, the president will begin an eight-day trip to the Indo-Pacific to meet with leaders in Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia.

Kinder Houston Area survey released

Rice University’s Kinder Institute for Urban Research will release their annual survey on Monday that examines Houston-area residents' opinions on social issues and challenges in the region. The survey has charted Houston’s evolution over the last 42 years.

