Rice University’s Kinder Institute for Urban Research will release their annual survey on Monday that examines Houston-area residents' opinions on social issues and challenges in the region.

The Kinder Houston Area Survey is a snapshot of people’s attitudes and concerns on issues like the economy, crime, traffic congestion and more.

In its 42nd year, the survey has charted Houston’s evolution over the last four decades. More than 50,000 Houstonians have weighed in on the survey over the years.

In last year's report, economic concerns, identified by 28% of survey respondents as the biggest problem facing people in the Houston area, were the highest priority for residents. Crime came in a close second at 25%.

The survey will be released at a sold-out luncheon at noon.