13-year-old boy looking for good family to adopt him

There are more than 5,000 children in foster care in the Houston area, and that number continues to grow each year. Many are teenagers in need of adoptive homes. In this month's Finding Families we're shining the spotlight on Dwayne, or DJ.

We met 13-year-old DJ at Cidercade in East Downtown for a fun morning of games. Anyone who meets him can tell he's an active, happy boy.

FINDING FAMILIES: 2 Houston-area sisters looking to be adopted together

"I'm loving, I'm nice. I'm helpful around the kitchen," he said.

While he loves games, DJ also enjoys the outdoors riding his bike or jumping on the trampoline.

READ MORE ‘FINDING FAMILIES’ STORIES

"I love Scooby-Doo. Scooby-Doo has been my favorite show since I was a baby. I had a Scooby shirt. I had Scooby pants. I just love Scooby-Doo," DJ said.

For the past six years, DJ has been in foster care through no fault of his own. He's looking for a family to adopt him.

When a family does welcome a child through DePelchin Children's Center they have access to a therapy team to help them bond with the child and build trust.

RELATED: Texas State student puts life on pause to adopt baby he found abandoned in trash pile in Haiti

"I hope I get adopted by a good family. I want a mom and dad, a big brother, and a little sister."

If you're interested in adopting DJ or any other child you can start the process by visiting https://www.depelchin.org/findingfamilies/