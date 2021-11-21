1-year-old baby shot during apparent drive-by in southwest Houston

A 1-year-old baby is fighting for his life after police say the child was shot in an apparent drive-by in southwest Houston Sunday morning.

Details are scarce as there is no actual crime scene, and all the preliminary information from the Houston Police Department is coming from the child's mother.

Officers say they were called to the 5400 block of Rampart around 9 a.m. That's when investigators say the child's mother told police she went to the store to buy milk and on her way home, heard several gunshots.

The mother told police she didn't think she was hurt but after coming home, saw her 1-year-old baby was shot in the stomach. He was rushed to the hospital in serious condition, and at last check, officials said the baby is expected to survive.

It's unclear where exactly the shooting happened, but the mother says she saw a black sedan drive by.