Woman and child, 4, shot during apparent drive-by in SW Houston

Police are piecing together what led to an apparent drive-by shooting in southwest Houston Saturday evening, where a woman and a 4-year-old child were hit.

Preliminary information from the Houston Police Department says the shooting happened in the 6900 block of Moss Rose St. near Pecan Park around 8:15 p.m. That's when officers say occupant(s) of a black Nissan drove by and began shooting.

Responding officers say they found a little girl, 4, and a woman shot in the leg. Both were taken to the hospital but are expected to survive.

A third victim, an unidentified man, was also found at the scene with a bullet graze and was treated there, so he did not need to be hospitalized. All three are believed to be related and live in the same household, according to police.

At last check, the Nissan took off in an unknown direction and shooter(s) remain at large.

An investigation remains underway.