Man, teen injured in drive-by shooting in southwest Houston

Police say a man and a teen were injured when someone drove by a food store in southwest Houston and began shooting.

Authorities responded to the scene in the 6100 block of Glenmont Drive around 9:19 p.m. Thursday.

According to police, someone in a light blue sedan drove by and fired several rounds from a rifle.

A man was shot in the stomach. He was taken to the hospital and was last reported to be in critical but stable condition.

The glass at a food store on Glenmont is seen shattered after a drive-by shooting.

A 16-year-old boy was shot in the leg. He was taken to the hospital and was reported to be in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing. Police say they are reviewing surveillance footage.

