1 dead after crash involving 3 cars in north Houston

article

An investigation continues after a deadly crash involving three cars near north Houston.

Police said a blue Honda Civic, a red Nissan Altima, and a gray Volkswagen Toureg were going northbound at 9300 East Hardy Road around 11 a.m. Sunday.

RELATED: At least 2 dead following major crash in Waller County, officials investigating

According to witnesses, the male driver of the Honda was going over the speed limit when he changed lanes and crashed into the Nissan.

The Honda then rotated and hit the back of the Volkswagen driving in front of the Nissan. The Volkswagen ran into a fire hydrant and mailbox due to the crash.

Officials say the driver of the Honda then hit a curb and the vehicle flipped on the driver's side. He was pronounced dead by paramedics upon arrival, and his identity is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

MORE STORIES ON CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY

No other injuries were reported from the crash.