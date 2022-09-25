At least 2 dead following major crash in Waller County, officials investigating

Officials say at least two people have died after a major crash in Waller County Sunday.

Details are limited as it's an active crash but say it happened on FM 2920 and Kickapoo, but the exact location is unclear. What we know so far, is at least two people were killed in a major car crash, but it's unclear what led up to the crash as well.

Several law enforcement officials including state troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) investigating.

Authorities are also asking residents to avoid the area while crews work to investigate as well as clean up the wreckage.

