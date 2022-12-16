One person is dead after being ejected from a car during a crash early Friday morning, Houston police say. Another person in the car was taken to the hospital.

The identities of those involved in the single-vehicle crash have not been released, but police described them both as males in their late teens to early 20s.

The crash was reported shortly after 1 a.m. in the 12200 block of Beechnut Street.

Police say two people were in the car when it left the roadway and crashed into some trees.

One person was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, police say. The other occupant was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

It is not clear at this time who was driving.

An investigation into the crash is being conducted.