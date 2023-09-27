1/3 of childcare programs across US at risk of closing once pandemic funding expires Sept. 30th

A third of childcare programs across the U.S. could close once federal funding from the pandemic expires in three days.

$24 billion from the American Rescue Plan that helped fund approximately 70,000 childcare centers during COVID is set to expire on September 30th.

According to the Century Foundation, that could leave 3.2 million children without care and 232,000 childcare jobs at risk of being eliminated. The foundation adds that the childcare workforce has been one of the slowest sectors to recover post-pandemic.

Kim Kofron, Sr. Director of Education with the non-profit Children at Risk is sounding the alarm on the potential crisis and trickle-down effect.

"When we go to the bank or go to our grocery store or go anywhere, all those workers rely on childcare, and if that's not there, we're all going to suffer it. So, it's not just a family issue, it's not just an economy issue, it's not just a staffing issue," Kofron said.

"The families that are of low income are going to get hit the worst. They have less choices. They have, you know, typically less opportunity for transportation," Kofron added.

Texas lawmakers tried to intervene in the legislature but in the end, a $2.3 billion proposal was left out of the final budget.

The potential closures could have dire consequences on the economy as well.

"We could see tuition rise for families. We're going to see wages cut for early childhood educators, which we know they're already making low wages. And we're also seeing the possibility of centers that I just can't make it on their own and close their doors," Kofron said.