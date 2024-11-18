FOX Family Feast: Sweet Potato Cobbler recipe

FOX 26's Chelsea Edwards shares the recipe for her sweet potato cobbler that would be perfect for your Thanksgiving table.

Wash and roughly chopped your sweet potatoes.

Place potatoes in a pot of boiling water (water should cover the potatoes).

Cook the potatoes for 15-20 minutes, until they can be pierced with a fork.

Drain about half of the water in the pot.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Add granulated sugar, brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, corn syrup, and vanilla extract to the pot of potatoes.

Gently stir and transfer the mixture on top of the butter in your cast iron skillet.

Transfer some of the juices from the mixture but leave some room in the pan for the crust.

Mix the self-rising flour, granulated sugar, and milk in a separate bowl for the crust.

Pour the crust mixture over the sweet potatoes (leave room at the top of the skillet for the cobbler to bubble).