FOX Family Feast: Sweet Potato Cobbler recipe

November 18, 2024
FOX 26's Chelsea Edwards shares the recipe for her sweet potato cobbler that would be perfect for your Thanksgiving table.

Filling

  • 3 lbs sweet potatoes
  • 1 1/2 cups of granulated sugar
  • 3 tablespoons brown sugar
  • 2 tablespoons cinnamon
  • 1 Teaspoon Nutmeg
  • 2 tablespoons of corn syrup
  • 3 tablespoons of vanilla extract
  • 1 stick unsalted butter

Crust

  • 1 cup of self-rising flour
  • 1 cup of granulated sugar
  • 1 cup of milk

Instructions:

  • Wash and roughly chopped your sweet potatoes.
  • Place potatoes in a pot of boiling water (water should cover the potatoes).
  • Cook the potatoes for 15-20 minutes, until they can be pierced with a fork.
  • Drain about half of the water in the pot.
  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
  • Add granulated sugar, brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, corn syrup, and vanilla extract to the pot of potatoes.
  • Gently stir and transfer the mixture on top of the butter in your cast iron skillet.
  • Transfer some of the juices from the mixture but leave some room in the pan for the crust.
  • Mix the self-rising flour, granulated sugar, and milk in a separate bowl for the crust.
  • Pour the crust mixture over the sweet potatoes (leave room at the top of the skillet for the cobbler to bubble).
  • Bake for about 35 minutes or until golden brown and let cool. 

Enjoy!