FOX Family Feast: Sweet Potato Cobbler recipe
FOX 26's Chelsea Edwards shares the recipe for her sweet potato cobbler that would be perfect for your Thanksgiving table.
Filling
- 3 lbs sweet potatoes
- 1 1/2 cups of granulated sugar
- 3 tablespoons brown sugar
- 2 tablespoons cinnamon
- 1 Teaspoon Nutmeg
- 2 tablespoons of corn syrup
- 3 tablespoons of vanilla extract
- 1 stick unsalted butter
Crust
- 1 cup of self-rising flour
- 1 cup of granulated sugar
- 1 cup of milk
Instructions:
- Wash and roughly chopped your sweet potatoes.
- Place potatoes in a pot of boiling water (water should cover the potatoes).
- Cook the potatoes for 15-20 minutes, until they can be pierced with a fork.
- Drain about half of the water in the pot.
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Add granulated sugar, brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, corn syrup, and vanilla extract to the pot of potatoes.
- Gently stir and transfer the mixture on top of the butter in your cast iron skillet.
- Transfer some of the juices from the mixture but leave some room in the pan for the crust.
- Mix the self-rising flour, granulated sugar, and milk in a separate bowl for the crust.
- Pour the crust mixture over the sweet potatoes (leave room at the top of the skillet for the cobbler to bubble).
- Bake for about 35 minutes or until golden brown and let cool.
Enjoy!