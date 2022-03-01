Texas Secretary of State to offer Harris Co. assistance in counting votes after officials request extension

Before polls closed Tuesday at 7 p.m., Harris County Election officials sent a request to the Texas Secretary of State for an extension to count the vote.

Typically, under state law, all counties are required to report results for the Texas Primary Elections within 24 hours of the polls closing. However, Republicans in Harris County faced several issues when it came time to vote.

According to Harris Co. GOP Chair Cindy Siegel, who spoke to FOX 26 Political Reporter Greg Groogan, the issues Tuesday stemmed from malfunctioning machines, supply issues, staffing problems, and "stick paper" ballots.

She called the problems faced Tuesday the "worst in 40 years" and quoted veteran poll watchers who said, "it can't get any worse."

Additionally, Siegel expressed disappointment that Harris County had not yet received all election supplies as late as last Friday. She also said she reached out to County Election Administrator Isabelle Longoria to offer volunteers, but the offer was rejected.

In a statement from Texas Secretary of State John Scott, he "offered assistance" to Harris County to ensure "that all ballots are timely tabulated in accordance with state law."

"We are closely monitoring the progress of ballot tabulation in Harris County to ensure all relevant election laws are followed and that legitimately cast ballots by Harris County voters in both the Democratic and Republican Primary Elections are counted accurately and timely," Secretary Scott said. "Harris County election officials have indicated to our office that the delay in ballot tabulation is due only to damaged ballot sheets that must be duplicated before they can be scanned by ballot tabulators at the central count location. Our office stands ready to assist Harris County election officials, and all county election officials throughout the state, in complying with Texas Election Code requirements for accurately tabulating and reporting Primary Election results. We want to ensure that all Texans who have cast a ballot in this year's Primary Elections can have confidence in the accuracy of results."

Secretary Scott also issued the following bullet points from the Texas Election Code:

