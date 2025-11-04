article

The Brief Texas voters approved Proposition 12 that was put forward by SJR 27. The proposition would increase the number of governor-appointed members of the State Commission on Judicial Conduct. It also adds and changes other rules and restrictions for members of the commission and the tribunal to review the commission's recommendations.



Texas voters Tuesday passed Proposition 12 that would, among other things, change the makeup of the state’s judicial conduct commission.

The proposition was related to SJR 27. Its main purpose is to increase the number of governor-appointed members of the 13-member State Commission on Judicial Conduct from five to seven.

It also changes rules and restrictions for the commission and the tribunal process that reviews the commission’s recommendations.

Ballot language: "The constitutional amendment regarding the membership of the State Commission on Judicial Conduct, the membership of the tribunal to review the commission's recommendations, and the authority of the commission, the tribunal, and the Texas Supreme Court to more effectively sanction judges and justices for judicial misconduct."

