The Brief Texas voters approved Proposition 9 that allows businesses to exempt up to $125,000 of inventory or equipment from taxes. The measure would replace the current law that allows property to be exempted as long as it is valued under $2,500 Lost revenue to school districts would have to be funded by the state under the amendment.



The tax break would prevent the business from being taxed by school districts, cities, counties or any other taxing entity.

Currently, businesses are exempt from paying taxes on that property if it is worth $2,500 or less.

Ballot language:

"The constitutional amendment to authorize the legislature to exempt from ad valorem taxation a portion of the market value of tangible personal property a person owns that is held or used for the production of income."

Under the amendment, the state would be responsible for lost tax revenue to school districts.

