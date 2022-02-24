Redistricting to add more political seats in Montgomery County

Voters across Texas will notice this election cycle that some political maps have been redrawn and signed into law by Governor Greg Abbott.

The redistricting process happens every 10 years after new census data is released. These new districts are now being used at the polls for the first time during the primary.

Following the 2020 census, redistricting has led Montgomery County to expand from two state Senate districts to three and include additional representation in Congress.

"Montgomery County is now represented by three senators," said political analyst Mark Jones. "Brandon Creighton, who’s been a fixture for some time, still represents a majority of the county. We also have small parts of the county represented by Republican Paul Bettencourt, who’s primarily based in Houston, and Senator Lois Kolkhorst, whose district stretches all the way over to Brenham and all the way down to Victoria."

"Montgomery County has now been split into two Congressional districts," Jones continued. "There’s congressional District 8 which is the historic district. Then we have congressional District 2, which used to be a Harris County district; that’s Dan Crenshaw. It’s moved up to the southern, sort of east part of Montgomery County — The Woodlands over to Splendora."

Jones said the most crucial races will be decided in the primaries.

"If a voter wants to have any influence over who represents them in Washington, in Austin, or there in Montgomery County, the time to participate is now in the Republican primary. If you wait until November, it’s too late," Jones said.

Montgomery County commissioners and the county judge seat are also up for reelection.

"Having been the county judge now for three years and walked us through Imelda, pandemic, ice storm last year, and who knows what else we’ll face in the future; we have a great commissioner’s court, and we just need to stay together, doing what we’re doing," said Montgomery County Judge, Mark Keough.

Some voters say the redistricting changes are unfair to minorities.

"The people here in Texas, we need to go out and vote," said voter Rose Mary. "If we don’t vote, we don’t decide, and we can’t scream and say they are changing the law for them. If we don’t vote, we don’t have a voice."

While others say the anxiety of high crime rates and a potential war is their number one issue in deciding who will lead them.

"With what’s going on with Ukraine right now, it’s just unprecedented times," said voter Vicki Campbell. "These are scary times. I think we’re worried about that and the pandemic."

Montgomery County polls open from 7 AM to 7 PM Thursday and Friday.