Record number of Texans registered to vote in 2024 election
A record number of Texans are registered to vote heading into early voting for the Nov. 5 election.
18,623,931 Texans are registered to vote across the state, according to Texas Secretary of State Jane Nelson.
That number is 5% higher than in November 2022 when 17,672,143 Texans registered to vote.
Get ready, Texas! Early voting begins October 21
Registered Voters by County - November 2024
- Harris County: 2,693,055
- Fort Bend County: 555,569
- Montgomery County: 453,832
- Galveston County: 245,695
Early voting begins in-person on Monday, Oct. 21 and ends on Nov. 1.
Election day is Nov. 5.