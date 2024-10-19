Record number of Texans registered to vote in 2024 election

A record number of Texans are registered to vote heading into early voting for the Nov. 5 election.

18,623,931 Texans are registered to vote across the state, according to Texas Secretary of State Jane Nelson.

That number is 5% higher than in November 2022 when 17,672,143 Texans registered to vote.

Get ready, Texas! Early voting begins October 21

Registered Voters by County - November 2024

Harris County: 2,693,055

Fort Bend County: 555,569

Montgomery County: 453,832

Galveston County: 245,695

Related article

Early voting begins in-person on Monday, Oct. 21 and ends on Nov. 1.

Election day is Nov. 5.