Record number of Texans registered to vote in 2024 election

Published  October 19, 2024 10:19am CDT
Getting ready for early voting in Texas

FOX 26 Reporter Sherman Desselle has more on what you need to know before you head to the polls for early voting.

A record number of Texans are registered to vote heading into early voting for the Nov. 5 election.

18,623,931 Texans are registered to vote across the state, according to Texas Secretary of State Jane Nelson.

That number is 5% higher than in November 2022 when 17,672,143 Texans registered to vote.

Get ready, Texas! Early voting begins October 21

Registered Voters by County - November 2024

  • Harris County: 2,693,055
  • Fort Bend County: 555,569
  • Montgomery County: 453,832
  • Galveston County: 245,695

Early voting begins in-person on Monday, Oct. 21 and ends on Nov. 1.

Election day is Nov. 5.