The Brief Early voting in Texas begins on October 21, with over 18.6 million registered voters, a significant increase from 2020. Voters in Harris County will encounter a lengthy ballot with up to 70 contests, including high-profile races and local propositions. Key guidelines for voters include bringing a photo ID and avoiding campaign apparel at polling locations to ensure a smooth voting experience.



Early voting for the November 5 election in Texas will commence on Monday, October 21.

Officials anticipate a historic turnout, with over 18.6 million registered voters in the state—1.6 million more than in 2020.

Harris County Clerk Teneshia Hudspeth noted that thousands of voters in the county have already participated by mail, with the deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot set for October 25.

Voters in Harris County will face a lengthy ballot, with an estimated 50 to 70 contests to consider, including high-profile races for President and U.S. Senate, as well as local positions like sheriff and district attorney.

Political Analyst Mark Jones highlighted significant advantages for Democratic candidates in various local races, suggesting a potential increase in turnout among Democratic voters.

In addition to the contentious presidential and Senate races, voters will weigh in on several local funding proposals, including a $4.4 billion bond for Houston ISD aimed at campus construction, technology upgrades, and security enhancements. Neighboring school districts are also proposing tax increases to fund similar initiatives, including Spring ISD's $20 million proposal and Alief ISD's $15.4 million plan.

As voters prepare to head to the polls, it is important to remember the following guidelines:

Do's:

Bring a photo ID, such as a federal or state-issued ID or citizenship certificate.

Don'ts:

Keep cell phones, cameras, and recording devices away from polling locations. They must remain in your purse or pocket.

Avoid wearing campaign clothing or buttons within 100 feet of the polling site, as it may result in being asked to leave or cover them up.