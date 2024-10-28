First week of early voting wraps up with increased voter turnout

The Brief More than 643,000 voters in Harris County voted during the first week of early voting. More than 5 million Texas voted during the first week of early voting across the state. Early voting runs through Friday.



Harris County is leading the way for early voting in Texas as 643,000 voted during the first week.

The increase in Harris County is indicative of a statewide trend of increased early voting turnout.

Harris County voting numbers are up 14,616 voters from the first week of early voting in 2020 where 628,774 voters turned out during the first week of early voting.

The 643,390 voters during the first week of early voting represent 23.89 percent of voters in Harris County. In 2020, the percentage of voters who voted during the first week of early voting was 25.35.

Registered voters increased by 212,000 in Harris County between 2020 and 2024.

Montgomery County saw an increase in early voting turnout during the first week of nearly 50,000 voters compared to the first week of early voting in 2020.

The increase comes as the county has gained 83,772 registered voters since 2020. The 127,670 voters during the first week of early voting account for 28.13 percent of registered voters in the county.

Fort Bend County also experienced a spike in registered voters and early voting participation.

Between 2020 and 2024, the county saw a 22 percent increase in registered voters.

Of the more than 555,000 registered voters, 173,837 cast their votes during the first week of early voting.

In 2020, Fort Bend had 482,000 registered voters. Nearly 129,000 of those voters utilized the first week of early voting in 2020.

During the first week of early voting, more than 5 million Texans cast a ballot. That number is up by more than a million over the first week of early voting in 2020.

Early voting in the state runs until Friday.

Early voting in Texas

Any registered voter can vote early in person.

In most counties, you may vote at any early voting location in your county of registration.

To double-check in your specific county, visit the Am I Registered portal on the Secretary of State’s website during the early voting period. It will list the locations where you can vote early.