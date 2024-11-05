LIVE: Houston ISD Proposition A & B bond election results

The Houston Independent School District is asking voters to approve the largest school bond in Texas history.

Much of the $4.4 billion bond package would go to renovating and rebuilding schools.

It is on Houston voters' ballot as Proposition A and Proposition B.

Proposition A: $3.96 billion to renovate, rebuild, and expand aging school facilities across the district

Proposition B: $440 million for technology improvements, including updating equipment, systems, and infrastructure to enhance the district’s digital capabilities.

