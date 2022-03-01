3 incumbent Harris Co. Criminal District Court Judges behind in early votes for 2022 Texas Primary Election

Voters had to make some decisions during the 2022 Texas Primary Election day on Harris County Criminal District Court judge candidates. And with early voting results pouring in, three incumbents are behind in the races.

In the race for 208th Criminal District Court Judge incumbent Greg Glass comes in third getting only about 17 percent of early votes.

He's not the only sitting Criminal District Court Judge who probably won't make it to the general election in November. Not only does Glass lose in early votes both of his opponents will likely be the ones facing off in the May runoff.

Opponent Beverly Armstrong has 47 percent of early votes Kimberly Kim McTory has about 38 percent.

184th Criminal District Court Judge Abigail Anastasio loses in early voting to challenger Katherine Kat Thomas. He has almost 57 percent of early votes compared to Anastasio's 43 percent,

Also, in trouble is 185th criminal judge incumbent Jason Luong, who has only 34 percent of early votes. His challenger Andrea Beall has 45 percent.

263rd Criminal District Court Judge Amy Martin has about 49 percent of early votes. Her challenger Melissa Marie Morris a little more than 51 percent,

Also, a tight race for 229th incumbent Frank Aguilar, who at last check, barely leads his challenger Samuel Milledge II.

Meanwhile, incumbent judges 230th Chris Morton and 248th Judge Hillary Unger easily win their races in Early voting.