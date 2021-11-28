The power and influence of the Latino vote in upcoming 2022 primaries - What's Your Point?

Four out of every 10 citizens in the Lone Star State identify as "Hispanic." And given the rapid rate of growth, it appears just a matter of time before Latinos comprise the majority of Texas.

Furthermore, despite their historically lagging voter participation rate....capturing the lions-share of the Latino vote in Texas has been a "linchpin" to Democratic prospects, and why recent polling should be setting off alarm bells.

In September, the Dallas Morning News/UT-Tyler survey found 54% of Texas Hispanics "disapproved" of President Joe Biden’s performance.

Ancillary developments here include; Zapata County going Republican for the first time since Warren Harding was president, McAllen electing a Republican Mayor and most recently Representative Ryan Guillen deserting the Democrats and joining the GOP