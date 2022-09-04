The issues most important to voters- What's Your Point?

"Texas is the only state from the time of George Washington to the time of Joe Biden to build our own border wall to secure our state" — Governor Greg Abbott, (R) Texas

"You will see a referendum on choice and protecting women's ability to make their own decisions." — Beto O'Rourke, Democratic candidate for Texas governor

Amid a gaggle of hot button issues impacting this midterm election none loom larger in Texas than the ongoing border crisis

And the Lone Star State's near-total ban on abortion.

That said, there are other marquee topics of ferocious concern to many who will cast ballots.

As in, mismanagement of the fragile Texas power grid.

As in, the ongoing crime waves in Harris and other metropolitan counties.

As in, election reform, some see as suppression and others as vital security.

As in, proposed gun restrictions in the wake of Uvalde

As in, the long-simmering move to follow other states and legalize marijuana.

Ttake your pick and offer us your collective wisdom - will any of these "issues" prove "game changers" come November 8th?