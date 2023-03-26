TEA takeover is a done deal - What's Your Point?

"This is not about the students this is not about the teachers it’s not about the principals or staff. This is about the school board and a sub-set of schools and kids that have been chronically underperforming for years." — Alejandro Delgado, Deputy TEA Commissioner





Beyond the protest, beyond the allegations of political power play, beyond the finger-pointing and name-calling and complaints of disenfranchisement - this "take over deal" is done.

Justified or not - the Texas education agency exercised its authority and now controls all 274 h-I-s-d campuses where 195 thousand, mostly minority students, are delivered publicly funded education.

Recently Mayor Sylvester turner declared "if you take it, you own it".

I agree.

So, consider this, now the "proof of performance" calculation and review is no longer aimed at the demonstrably dis-functional locally elected board, but rather the state of Texas and its Republican leadership.

That means governor Greg Abbott and others in Austin have an opportunity to prove - they have the smarts, the strategy, and most importantly "the resources" to achieve what h-I-s-d and its largely left-leaning leaders have not... For year-after-year.

