Suspects out on bond have killed more than 150 people in Harris County - What's Your Point?

In Harris County, no fewer than 113 defendants charged with capital murder have been inexplicably granted bond and released back onto our streets pending trial.

CHECK OUT OUR BREAKING BOND SERIES

We are talking about "capital murder" - the most egregious offense in the criminal code - a conviction for which carries either life imprisonment or the death penalty.

In all, more than 50,000 accused felons have benefited from the "catch and release" philosophy of "criminal justice" perpetrated by the current crop of democratic "reform" judges.

MORE CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY COVERAGE

According to Crime Stoppers Houston - 155 people have lost their lives at the hands of accused criminals - cut-loose from custody - only to kill while on bond.

If it weren’t our absolute reality - I’d call it a frightening parallel universe.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Advertisement



