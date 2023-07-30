More bad news this week for former president Donald Trump

Former President Trump beset by a relentless pack of prosecutorial hounds..got more bad news this week.

As Mr. Trump waits to learn whether he faces charges for his conduct and actions before and during the January 6th, 2021, assault on the capital, he received news of a superseding indictment connected to his alleged illegal retention of highly classified material.

This latest charge alleges the former president ordered the destruction of security footage at his Mar a Lago estate ahead of an FBI investigation.

I’m no lawyer, but that sounds like pretty reckless obstruction if prosecutors can prove it actually happened.

The federal investigations are far from Trump’s only legal worries.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has said any indictments resulting from her two-year investigation into whether Trump and his allies illegally meddled in the 2020 election in Georgia would likely come next month.

In October, a civil trial is scheduled to begin in New York state court, where New York Attorney General Letitia James has sued Trump and the Trump Organization, alleging they misled banks and tax authorities about the value of assets including golf courses and skyscrapers to get loans and tax benefits.

Trump is scheduled to stand trial in March in a New York hush-money case. He’s pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, which are linked to a series of checks that were written to his lawyer Michael Cohen to reimburse him for his role in paying off porn actor Stormy Daniels, who alleged a sexual encounter with Trump in 2006