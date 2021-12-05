Expand / Collapse search

I-45 expansion moves forward with winners and losers- What's Your Point?

I-45 expansion moving forward

The panel talks about the winners and the losers in the I-45 expansion

After a nine-month, litigation-driven "pause", it appears the multi-billion dollar expansion of i-45 in greater Houston has been at least partially "jump-started" by the Biden administration.

 Among the portions of the mega-project receiving the "green light" to proceed was "Segment 3' - impacting an area in and around the historic 5th Ward just east of downtown.

Congressman Dan Crenshaw campaigning to jump-start I-45 project

Residents in the historic, largely African American enclave call the likely condemnation of homes and businesses racially discriminatory "legalized theft". 

I-45 expansion draws protests from neighborhood

Congressman Dan Crenshaw and others say this "displacement" is regrettable but necessary to make I-45 safer and less congested. 

