I-45 expansion moves forward with winners and losers- What's Your Point?
Houston - FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP
After a nine-month, litigation-driven "pause", it appears the multi-billion dollar expansion of i-45 in greater Houston has been at least partially "jump-started" by the Biden administration.
Among the portions of the mega-project receiving the "green light" to proceed was "Segment 3' - impacting an area in and around the historic 5th Ward just east of downtown.
Congressman Dan Crenshaw campaigning to jump-start I-45 project
Residents in the historic, largely African American enclave call the likely condemnation of homes and businesses racially discriminatory "legalized theft".
I-45 expansion draws protests from neighborhood
Congressman Dan Crenshaw and others say this "displacement" is regrettable but necessary to make I-45 safer and less congested.
Advertisement