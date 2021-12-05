I-45 expansion moves forward with winners and losers- What's Your Point?

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

After a nine-month, litigation-driven "pause", it appears the multi-billion dollar expansion of i-45 in greater Houston has been at least partially "jump-started" by the Biden administration.

Among the portions of the mega-project receiving the "green light" to proceed was "Segment 3' - impacting an area in and around the historic 5th Ward just east of downtown.

Congressman Dan Crenshaw campaigning to jump-start I-45 project

Residents in the historic, largely African American enclave call the likely condemnation of homes and businesses racially discriminatory "legalized theft".

I-45 expansion draws protests from neighborhood

"As soon as you own something you think is yours and then eminent domain comes in and says it's not, now we going to take it back from you." — Kendra London, 5th Ward resident

Congressman Dan Crenshaw and others say this "displacement" is regrettable but necessary to make I-45 safer and less congested.

Advertisement

Watch more What's Your Point discussions