Hunter Biden's plea deal on hold - What's Your Point?

"This initial deal was a sweetheart deal, and it again confirms people's belief that there is a double standard of justice" — Senator John Cornyn (R) Texas

Texas senator John Cornyn reacting to a development which stunned many...that is, the decision by a federal judge to at least temporarily reject a plea deal which inflicted no prison time on presidential son Hunter Biden... despite hard evidence of felonious tax evasion and fraud spanning more than a decade.

What's more - Biden’s lawyers claimed their purported agreement with the justice department would preempt the prosecution of any still developing cases against Hunter...sort of a "get out of jail" free card.

I’m going to venture that is the kind of over-the-top lenience none of us would be offered for similar criminal behavior.