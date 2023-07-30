Hunter Biden's plea deal on hold - What's Your Point?

Expand / Collapse search

Hunter Biden plea deal on hold due to judge's concerns

Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, faces tax evasion and fraud charges. He agreed to plead guilty in exchange for no prison time, but the judge rejected the deal.

Houston - Texas senator John Cornyn reacting to a development which stunned many...that is, the decision by a federal judge to at least temporarily reject a plea deal which inflicted no prison time on presidential son Hunter Biden... despite hard evidence of felonious tax evasion and fraud spanning more than a decade.

 What's more - Biden’s lawyers claimed their purported agreement with the justice department would preempt the prosecution of any still developing cases against Hunter...sort of a "get out of jail" free card.

 I’m going to venture that is the kind of over-the-top lenience none of us would be offered for similar criminal behavior.   