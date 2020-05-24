Houston's crime rate is up is it economic or justice reform- What's Your Point?

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo partially blames PR bonds for the rise in murders and officer-involved shootings in Houston. The panel discusses the latest figures that show a dramatic increae in crime this year.

This week’s panel Bob Price, Associate Editor Breitbart Texas, Charles Blain, founder, Urban Reform, Carmen Roe, Fox 26 legal analyst and attorney, Tomaro Bell, Superneighborhood leader, Antonio Diaz, writer, educator and radio host of Latino Politics and News.

HOUSTON (AP) May 7, 2020 A man was charged Thursday in the fatal shooting of three men in Houston, as police reported a nearly 50% uptick in homicides in the city this year.

While investigators are still trying to determine a cause for the spike in killings, one being considered is a reduced illegal drug supply due to the coronavirus pandemic, said Houston police spokeswoman Jodi Silva.

The shootings happened within an hour Wednesday night but in three different locations in the city. Police said the first was believed to have been drug-related, while motives for the other two were under investigation.

The suspect, 35-year-old Joshua Kelsey, was taken into custody about 4 a.m. Thursday following a short pursuit in a car he was accused of stealing from the scene of the first slaying, police said.

Kelsey was questioned by detectives then charged with murder and capital murder. Court records did not list an attorney for Kelsey.

The shootings began at 8:15 p.m. Wednesday. Investigators believe Kelsey was involved in a confrontation over drugs and shot two men at a home in south Houston, said Executive Assistant Police Chief Troy Finner. One of the men was killed and another was injured.

After stealing a car belonging to one of the men, Kelsey drove to another home about 5 miles away, forced his way inside, and fatally shot a 60-year-old man around 8:36 p.m., Finner said.

Kelsey then drove to another house, arriving around 9 p.m., and fatally shot a third man, police said.

Investigators believe Kelsey knew the first two men but they are still trying to determine his connection to the two other victims, Silva said.

There have been 121 homicides in Houston so far this year, a 49% increase on the 81 during the same period in 2019, Silva said