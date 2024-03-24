HISD Parents speak out against principal evaluations, Miles alters course- What's Your Point?

Public voices protesting HISD's principal evaluations at this week's HISD Board meeting.

- "The vision Mr. Miles has for the school district includes a culture of intimidation, staffing schools with uncertified, unprecedented staff turnover and the use of flawed metrics to slander teachers and slander principals/"

- "Superintendent Miles, you know your evaluation system is flawed and if you don't, you should, and we are going to remind you as long as you refuse to admit it."

- "Fear is not a path forward and we need to call this what it is, bullying."

Just a small sampling of the dozens protesting Houston ISD's controversial "principal proficiency evaluation system" - a "scale" implemented by state-appointed Superintendent Mike Miles which at mid-year gauged nearly half of the district's campus leaders as unsatisfactory and reportedly, in danger of removal.

Other topics this week on What's Your Point?

After Thursday night's marathon meeting, (150 speakers allowed one minute each) extensive protest and subsequent executive session - Miles and the board - reversed course - announcing the "proficiency screener rating" will not be used to determine whether principals will be retained or released - at least not this year.

What should we make of this latest development at the state's largest school district?

Watch all of What's Your Point?