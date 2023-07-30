First of 21 cases to re-do 2022 Harris Co. elections hits the court this week - What's Your Point?
Houston - The Texas Trio explores the issue of the week on Texas The Issue is . . . every Sunday night at 9:45PM
FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!
A judicial "reckoning" this upcoming week for a 2022 election general marred by malfunctions, delay, and ballot shortages.
Erin Lunceford, a Republican candidate for District Court Judge, lost her race last November by a little more than 2700 votes.
Lunceford is among 21 would-be-GOP-officeholders who contend the "irregularities" were widespread and severe enough to warrant a new election.
At the core of these cases is the contention that enough voters were turned away at the polling places and enough "questionable" ballots "allowed" to alter the outcome.