First of 21 cases to re-do 2022 Harris Co. elections hits the court this week - What's Your Point?

A judicial "reckoning" this upcoming week for a 2022 election general marred by malfunctions, delay, and ballot shortages.

Erin Lunceford, a Republican candidate for District Court Judge, lost her race last November by a little more than 2700 votes.

Lunceford is among 21 would-be-GOP-officeholders who contend the "irregularities" were widespread and severe enough to warrant a new election.

At the core of these cases is the contention that enough voters were turned away at the polling places and enough "questionable" ballots "allowed" to alter the outcome.