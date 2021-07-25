Blocking critical race theory before it arrives in the curriculum - What's Your Point?

The one-line description of Texas Senate Bill 3 doesn't seem that foreboding: Relating to certain curriculum in public schools, including certain instructional requirements and prohibitions.

And nowhere in the bill is "critical race theory " mentioned, (See content of Bill below)

However, as controversy swirls it's clear Republicans in Austin are averse to public school instruction which focuses on past or present racial inequality.

State Representative Steve Toth, who was once a frequent panelist on this show, said this "At a time when racial tensions are at a boiling point, we don't need to burden our kids with guilt for racial crimes they had nothing to do with".

The Special Session version of the bill has several changes from the House Bill introduced in the regular session. relating to certain curriculum in public schools, including certain instructional requirements and prohibitions.

Texas State Senator Bryan Hughes of Tyler lays out the committee revision of the Bill.