5 years of higher water rates- What's Your Point?

Houston's water rate hike

Houston's Sunday morning political debate show! The WYP panel talks about the recent water rate hike for the city over the next 5 years.

HOUSTON - This week Mayor Sylvester Turner and a supermajority on City Council dropped the hammer on every business and household in Houston. Raising the cost of water by 47% and the price of wastewater service by 63% over the next 5 years.

Turner contends the money is needed for a federally mandated $2 billion overhaul of our city's worn-out plumbing nad all the "current funding" local and federal is already committed.


City Councilmember Greg Travis commented. " Water rate increases, like all rate increases, they are like herpes, they are with you forever and I don't think that's a good thing."

Mayor Turner says he inherited this problem and that's true, but is this "monster rate hike " the only available solution?

