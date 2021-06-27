5 years of higher water rates- What's Your Point?

"It's not pretty. It's going to be ugly" — City Councilmember Dave Martin

This week Mayor Sylvester Turner and a supermajority on City Council dropped the hammer on every business and household in Houston. Raising the cost of water by 47% and the price of wastewater service by 63% over the next 5 years.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Turner contends the money is needed for a federally mandated $2 billion overhaul of our city's worn-out plumbing nad all the "current funding" local and federal is already committed.

"We are not going to delay infrastructure improvements in this city." — Mayor Sylvester Turner



City Councilmember Greg Travis commented. " Water rate increases, like all rate increases, they are like herpes, they are with you forever and I don't think that's a good thing."

Mayor Turner says he inherited this problem and that's true, but is this "monster rate hike " the only available solution?

Advertisement

Watch more What's Your Point discussions

