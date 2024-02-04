300 meters is a lot taller than 300 feet another Houston Housing Authority error- What's Your Point?

Just when you think the Houston Housing Authority's controversial $100 million affordable housing complex at 800 Middle Street could get more "rotten"....it does.

Already under state scrutiny for building the project on a site surrounded by deeply contaminated properties - HHA is now under fire for submitting demonstrably false information crucial to gaining federal funding for the complex.

At issue - a gigantic radio tower located a matter of yards from the project.

The housing authority claimed that if the antennae somehow collapsed - it posed little danger to the structure because its fall zone was only 300 feet long.

The trouble is - the tower is actually 300 meters long - nearly a thousand feet - and if knocked down - could easily crash on much of the 800 Middle St. Complex...and the low-income folks compelled to live there.

Fox 26 was eager to get the new mayor's reaction - and he delivered.

"The tower is just one more component of poor decision-making by the Housing Authority, and I think you will be seeing some leadership changes there as soon as I can get out of here.", said Mayor Whitmire

I’ve covered some greed-driven boondoggles over the years...but this one may be the most blatant....