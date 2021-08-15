20 years of war ends as Afghan government falls to Taliban- What's Your Point?
HOUSTON - Those who forget history... Are doomed to repeat it.
That adage playing out after an excruciating two-decade investment of 2 trillion dollars, and more than 24 hundred American lives.
Despite that brutal cost, the Taliban have re-taken complete control of Afghanistan.
Panel - as the U.S. Completes a haphazard evacuation - the lives of Americans... And those who supported us.... Are still in danger.
