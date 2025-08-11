The Brief Tropical Storm Erin has formed in the Atlantic. It could become the first hurricane of the Atlantic season. At this point, this does not look like a Gulf Coast threat.



Tropical Storm Erin has formed in the Atlantic and could become the first hurricane of the season later this week.

Tracking Tropical Storm Erin

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Timeline:

The tropical storm was located about 280 miles west-northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands as of 10 a.m. CT Monday.

Through the week, Tropical Storm Erin will move westward, likely being upgraded to a hurricane.

By the numbers:

Tropical Storm Erin had maximum sustained winds near 45 mph on Monday morning. It was moving west at around 20 mph and is expected to continue to do so for several days.

Will Tropical Storm Erin impact Texas?

Local perspective:

This tropical storm is currently very far from Texas - more than 4,000 miles.

At this point, this does not look like a Gulf Coast threat, but it could come close to the East Coast of the US. Otherwise, we expect several tropical waves to move across the Atlantic over the next two weeks.