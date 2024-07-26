We haven't had much activity in the Atlantic since Hurricane Beryl devastated the Caribbean and southeast Texas, but the National Hurricane Center has spotted something to keep an eye on.

Models are showing an area of disturbed weather in the Atlantic with a LOW, 20 percent chance for further development in the next week.

According to meteorologists, there is little chance of it developing into anything more.

If the disturbance becomes a tropical storm, it will be named Debby.