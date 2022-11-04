Tornado watch issued for counties north of Houston-area

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for several counties north of the Houston area.

The watch is in effect for the following counties: Grimes, Montgomery, Polk, San Jacinto, Walker, and Washington.

The watch is in effect until midnight Saturday morning.

A line of strong to severe storms, with the primary threat being straight-line damaging winds looking to arrive in our northern counties by late Friday evening and the Houston-metro area around midnight until eventually pushing offshore pre-dawn.

