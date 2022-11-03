Next front could bring threat of severe weather to Houston-area

article

Strong to severe storms will be possible across much of the central plains/south Thursday-early Saturday. While timing/impacts will vary by location, here's what to expect in southeast Texas.

Throughout the day Friday, rain/storm chances will be on the rise. A line of strong to severe storms, with the primary threat being straight line damaging winds looks to arrive in our northern counties by late Friday evening, the Houston-metro area around midnight, eventually pushing off shore pre-dawn. Do keep in mind that timing with fronts is always approximate, give or take an hour or two.

Nonetheless, the system looks to be barreling through fairly quickly so although rainfall may be briefly heavy flooding is not a primary concern. Frequent thunder and lightning are likely, so don't be surprised if you're woken up. Power outages are also fairly likely so may want to plan ahead for the possibility for that.

Stick with us as we continue to monitor the evolution of the system and narrow down the details.

Pending the outcome of games 4 and 5 of the World Series, this could also have some travel implications on Friday pending route/layovers and time of day. In fact, delays or cancellations are possible off to our north beginning tomorrow which could jam things up down the line. The good news? If a game 6 (or 7) is needed in Houston over the weekend, the system will be long gone by then. Sunday is looking to be the better of the two weekend days for outdoor plans.