Spring-like weather continues in Houston

It's more of the same for the rest of the week with more heat and humidity for the Houston area. That means nights at the rodeo will be in the 70s mainly with plenty of humidity.

Afternoons will be warm in the middle 80s for the next few days.

FOR MORE HOUSTON WEATHER

Rain chances should only be around 10% for Wednesday and Thursday.

A weak cold front Friday will bring in a slightly better chance for rain & thunder. But it will lift back north and warm temps remain in place through Sunday.

Another cold front is expected to move in early Monday that will bring a 30% chance for rain and finally a break from the 80s.