National Weather Service releases preliminary information regarding Tuesday's severe weather

The National Weather Service has released a very preliminary report following Tuesday's severe weather that occurred in the Huntsville and Willis area.

According to meteorologists, the damage caused in both cities was not the result of a tornado, but a microburst.

According to the National Weather Service, a microburst is a localized column of sinking air (downdraft) within a thunderstorm and is usually less than or equal to two and a half miles in diameter. Microbursts can cause extensive damage at the surface, and in some instances, can be life-threatening.

Meteorologists say wind speeds from microbursts can reach up to 100 miles per hour, or even higher, which is equivalent to an EF-1 tornado.

However, Tuesday's severe weather didn't reach those levels, meteorologists say.

The full report hasn't been released by meteorologists just yet. But as we learn more, we'll keep you up-to-date.