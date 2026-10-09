Hurricane Isaias: Texas feeling impacts as major storm churns up Gulf

The Brief Hurricane Isaias became a Category 3 storm with 120-mph winds Friday morning. Despite Isaias’ distance from Texas, the Lone Star State is still feeling impacts along the coasts. Rip current and coastal flooding alerts have been issued up and down the Texas coast.



As monstrous Hurricane Isaias churns across the Gulf, the storm is stirring up problems along the Texas coast despite its distance from the state.

What we know:

The Category 3 storm is set to make landfall near Pensacola, Florida, sometime late Friday or early Saturday, producing ferocious winds, heavy rain and feet of storm surge.

The position of Isaias

(FOX Weather)



Hurricane Isaias impacts in Texas

Isaias is more than 400 miles away from Texas, but the hurricane’s impacts are far-reaching.

Local perspective:

The National Weather Service has issued rip current alerts for most beaches in Texas.

"Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water," the NWS office in Houston/Galveston wrote Friday.

The rip current forecast for Oct. 9, 2026. (National Hurricane Center / FOX Local)

Red flags are flying along most Texas beaches such as in Galveston, Corpus Christi and South Padre Island. Those mean that dangerous conditions are present and adults shouldn’t venture into surf deeper than their waist. Children should stay along the surf line.

A double red flag means water is closed to the public.

"Swim near a lifeguard," the NWS office in Brownsville wrote. "If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don’t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help."

People should swim near a lifeguard whenever possible.

Dig deeper:

The NWS is also warning of coastal flooding as water is pushed farther inland.

"Flooding of lots, parks and roads in the most low-lying areas with isolated road closures possible," the NWS office in Houston/Galveston wrote.

The Brownsville NWS office said that water could push into the dunes on South Padre Island and nuisance flooding is expected. Minot rot moderate beach erosion is also expected.