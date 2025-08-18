The Brief Hurricane Erin is a Category 4 storm in the Atlantic. The outer rain bands and strong winds are hitting Turks and Caicos as well as the eastern Bahamas today. The East Coast of the US will have indirect impacts.



Erin continues to churn across the Atlantic as a major Category 4 hurricane on Monday.

Hurricane path: Where is Erin going?

Timeline:

The outer rain bands and strong winds are hitting Turks and Caicos as well as the eastern Bahamas today. Those locations are under tropical storm watches and warnings. Hurricane Erin is set to make a curve off to the northwest and then off to the northeast later on this week.

By the numbers:

As of 10 a.m. CT, Erin was located around 110 miles north of Grand Turk Island and was moving west-northwest at 10 mph. It had maximum sustained winds of 140 mph.

What's next:

The National Hurricane Center says Erin is expected to strengthen some more on Monday, and it is expected to remain a major hurricane through the middle of the week.

Who will be impacted?

Big picture view:

Thankfully, we will not be seeing any interaction with land, but the East Coast of the U.S. will have indirect impacts. From Florida all the way up the eastern seaboard, there will be the potential for dangerous rip currents and large surf. Folks who live in the Outer Banks of North Carolina need to be on high alert as coastal flooding and rough surf will be possible beginning on Wednesday.

Monitoring another tropical wave

We are also monitoring a tropical wave in the Atlantic that now has a 50% chance for further development over the next seven days.

This tropical wave is an area of disorganized showers and storms that will be moving into an environment that appears to be conducive for gradual development.

A tropical depression could form later this week.

We continue to monitor the latest weather models, and will update you once we know more. Stay with FOX 26 for the latest tropical updates.