The Brief A winter storm warning and extreme cold warning are in effect for several Houston area counties this weekend. A strong Arctic front is expected to push through midday to late Saturday and all day Sunday. Watch live updates in the player above.



The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning and an extreme cold warning for several Houston area counties ahead of plunging temperatures this weekend.

Here's what that means and what you need to know.

Winter Storm Warning for Houston

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for some Houston-area counties, including Harris, Liberty, Waller, Fort Bend, Austin, Colorado, Grimes, Montgomery, Washington and Wharton from 6 p.m. Saturday to 6 p.m. Sunday.

What is a winter storm warning?

Winter Storm Warnings are issued for a significant winter weather event including snow, ice, sleet or blowing snow or a combination of these hazards. Travel will become difficult or impossible in some situations. Delay your travel plans until conditions improve.

Extreme Cold Warning

The National Weather Service has issued an extreme cold warning for the entire Houston area, including San Jacinto, Polk, Brazos, Washington, Grimes, Montgomery, Liberty, Colorado, Austin, Waller, Harris, Chambers, Wharton, Fort Bend, Matagorda, Jackson, Brazoria and Galveston counties from 6 p.m. Saturday to noon Monday.

An extreme cold watch is in effect from Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning.

What is an extreme cold warning?

Extreme cold warnings are issued when extremely dangerous cold conditions or wind chill values are expected or occurring. You should avoid going outside. If you have to go outside, make sure to dress in layers and tell someone where you are. You could experience hypothermia or frost bite.

Ice storm warning

An ice storm warning has been issued for several counties including Trinity, Polk, Walker and San Jacinto from 6 a.m. Saturday to 6 p.m. Sunday.

What does it mean?

According to the National Weather Service, ice accumulations could total between two-tenths of an inch and half an inch. Power outages and tree damage are expected from the ice.

Houston winter storm timeline

A strong Arctic front is expected to push through midday to late Saturday and all day Sunday, bringing a dramatic and rapid drop in temperatures along with gusty north winds.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch and an Extreme Cold Watch for much of Southeast Texas, including the greater Houston area, highlighting the potential for freezing rain, sleet, and dangerously cold air as the front undercuts lingering moisture.

Have a way to get updates

Watch live coverage on your phone

With severe winter weather on the way this weekend, you should have a way to get important updates if the power goes out.

The FOX LOCAL app will allow you to stay up to date with livestreams, the latest forecasts, news stories and weather alerts in real time, all from your mobile phone or tablet.

Get county emergency alerts

You can also sign up to get alerts sent to your phone from your county’s emergency office.

Track icy road conditions

If the roads are icy, the best thing you can do is stay home. If you must drive in inclement weather, allow additional time to reach your destination and share your travel plans with a friend or family member, so someone knows the route you’re taking.

How to check, report power outages

Eyes are on the Electric Reliability Council of Texas and the state's power grid ahead of this weekend's winter storm. ERCOT said earlier this week that it expects ample supply to meet power demands this winter.

Locally, CenterPoint Energy and Entergy Texas have both said that they have made preparations ahead of the winter storm and have resources in place to respond to potential restoration efforts.

Shelters and warming centers

If you need a place to warm up, city and county officials will open warming centers once the temperatures drop.

Protect the 4 Ps

As the winter storm bears down on Houston, it’s important to protect the four P’s: Pipes, Pets, Plants, and People.

Make sure you have enough food, water and medication in case you can’t leave your home for a few days.

Also, make sure you are heating your home safely and not creating a fire or carbon monoxide danger.