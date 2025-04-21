Houston weather: Unsettled weather pattern expected this week

The Brief Rain Returns Tuesday Off and On Rain All Week Temperatures Remain Above Average



QUIET MORNING, SHOWERS TUESDAY AFTERNOON

That same frontal boundary which helped to bring heavy downpours on Sunday and Monday slowly moves back across southeast Texas on Tuesday keeping rain in the forecast. With some spots around Houston already seeing saturated grounds and full bayous, stay alert for short-term flooding again with these storms.

"UNSETTLED" PATTERN THIS WEEK

The combination of high humidity, a stalled front and a few areas of low pressure at the jet stream level could bring a few rounds of showers and storms Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. For now, Wednesday brings the highest chance for storms. A look ahead at the weekend and next week shows some very warm temps with highs in the upper 80s.

RAIN HELPS CLEAR THE AIR

Houston and southeast Texas has been hit hard with allergies over the past several weeks. The recent showers and storms have helped to clean out the atmosphere some. All the pollen counts have been measured lower on Monday morning. With more rain in the forecast, there could be even more improvements over the next several days.

