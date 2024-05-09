Welcome to another extremely steamy day with summer-like temps this morning and an afternoon heat index near 100.

This evening's forecast is tricky and poorly predicted by our models, but there is a chance one or two strong or severe storms could race in between 8 p.m. and midnight.

Otherwise, expect a more pleasant day tomorrow, but heavy rain could return by Mother's Day and Monday.