Houston weather today: Hot, humid, chance of storms
HOUSTON - Welcome to another extremely steamy day with summer-like temps this morning and an afternoon heat index near 100.
This evening's forecast is tricky and poorly predicted by our models, but there is a chance one or two strong or severe storms could race in between 8 p.m. and midnight.
Otherwise, expect a more pleasant day tomorrow, but heavy rain could return by Mother's Day and Monday.